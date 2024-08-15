Winnipeg's rent sees fastest growth year-over-year in Canada: report

Winnipeg renters have seen the fastest growing rent for one-bedroom apartments across Canada in the past year, according to a new report.

The Canadian rent report, released by Zumper on Thursday, found that a one-bedroom apartment in Winnipeg has an average rent of $1,480 a month.

This is a 23.3 per cent increase from the same time in 2023, and is the highest among Canadian cities. Kelowna, with a 19.4 per cent increase, and Edmonton, with an 18.6 increase, round out the top 3 of year-over-year increases.

Hamilton saw the largest annual decline in rent, dropping five per cent, according to the report.

While Winnipeg is seeing a high rent increase, it ranks 18th among average rent prices.

Vancouver ranks first overall with an average one-bedroom apartment rent at $2,700 a month, followed by Toronto with an average rent of $2,520 a month.

Winnipeg's average two-bedroom rent was $1,720, an 11 per cent increase over 2023.