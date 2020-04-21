WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg School Division has announced it is temporarily laying off staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The division confirmed the news Tuesday morning to CTV.

The number of staff impacted includes 51 bus drivers and 279 other staff, including school crossing guards and infant lab assistants.

The division said all full-time staff, including education assistants, clerks and custodial staff, remain employed. It added 60 education assistants who work extra hours on buses and with the lunch program will remain employed, but not receive the extra hours.

The division, which employs roughly 1,300 education assistants, said it explored every option to find meaningful employment for its staff.

The news comes days after Interlake School Division and Pembina Trails School Division both announced they temporarily laid off staff due to classes being suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.