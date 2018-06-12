

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg has been home to far less mosquitoes than usual this year.

Most of the areas in the city have been seeing low trap counts, averaging around one to three. According to the city, at this time a few years ago some traps had as many as 100.

“Normally we’re around 15 at this time of year, so people will probably notice very few mosquitoes,” said Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of insect control.

“Where we did have a little bit more rain in the west about a week and a half ago, they might notice a little bit of a bump up, just slight, but nothing really too annoying.”

Nawolsky said it would take another 50 millimetres of rain for mosquitoes to start causing a problem.

Despite the low trap counts, city crews will continue to larvicide throughout Winnipeg.