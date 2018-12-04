

The Winnipeg Humane Society would like to remind public to take proper preventative measures to lower the risks of encountering a coyote within city limits. This message comes after a spike in reported coyote sightings in Winnipeg.

In November, CTV reported there were about 60 sightings around the city.

In a statement to CTV the WHS explains that typically coyotes live in small packs, but between September and November lone adolescent coyotes leave their packs for the first time. This is when there is a high risk for human interaction since the animal is exploring new territories.

Some tips that the WHS provide to decrease your chances of a run in with a coyote are:

Keep your dog on a leash at all times. A report done by the FootHills Coyote Iniative out of the University of Calgary shows 93.7 per cent of cases which involve domestic pets and coyotes are when the pet is off leash

Bring pets in the house overnight

Store all garbage and recycling in garages and bins that are not accessible to animals

They have also provided tips for if you do encounter one:

If you do cross paths with a coyote, make loud noises

Do not chase or turn you back on a coyote

The WHS would also like to remind pet owners ensure their pets’ vaccines are up to date, especially with rabies vaccinations.