WINNIPEG – Thanks to the Blue Bombers' decisive Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, a die-hard Winnipeg fan finally gets to wear pants for the first time in 18 years.

In January CTV News first shared with you the story of Chris Matthew. In 2001, he was wearing shorts when the Bombers were getting set to battle the Stampeders in the 89th Grey Cup. He promised his friends he'd keep wearing shorts until they won the championship.

Thanks to the team’s 33-12 win over Hamilton, Matthew is finally due for a wardrobe upgrade and told CTV News he has plans to go shopping.

On Sunday, he made good on his promise to change his look. Matthew was in Calgary Sunday to cheer the team on and he got to see them win in person.

As the video clip of him putting on an old pair of grey camo sweat pants began to circulate on social media, would-be fashion critics had plenty of comments on his fashion choice.

Matthew says he didn’t have a lot of pants to choose from. Those were his only pair that still fit.

In a Monday morning interview with CTV News, Matthew said now that he can wear pants again, he’ll need to shop for a new pair or two.

“I did have one pair that I wore just to funerals, but that pair is a little too dressy. I’ll probably have to buy a new pair of jeans or two,” Matthew said.

He said his wife is happy the Bombers’ victory means the end of his pledge, even though she’d grown accustomed to it over the last 18 years.

“She’s happy because now if we need to go somewhere that pants are required, we can actually go there,” Matthew said.

