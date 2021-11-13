Winnipeg sport league's tightened COVID-19 protocols useful amid new restrictions

WINNIPEG -

The province is trying to curb transmission in teen sports as COVID-19 cases surge among Manitoba’s youth, but some recreational sports leagues are far ahead of the coming restrictions.

At a Saturday morning game for the U16 B St. James Boom ringette team, goalie Paige Follette is ready to play.

Playing for nine years, the sport is vital for Follette in staying busy and healthy.

"It's pretty important because it plays a toll on mental health and it's one of the things makes me really happy, so it's really important," she said.

The Winnipeg Ringette League, which the team is a part of, mandated all players had to be doubled vaccinated at the start of the season.

A rule that might have had some backlash, but made many parents glad.

"As a parent I'm happy,” said James Follette, Paige’s dad. “Both my parents are immunocompromised so I was vaccinated quite some time ago and so was my daughter as soon as she had the ability to."

The league said it implemented the rules to ensure it wouldn't have to change or add anything if the government made stricter restrictions.

It is a move that's now paying off.

MANITOBA'S NEW RULES AROUND VACCINATIONS FOR INDOOR YOUTH SPORTS

On Friday, the province announced Manitobans aged 12 to 17 playing in indoor recreational sports will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or show a negative test taken 72 hours before game time.

The new rule takes effect on Dec. 6.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the new rule was prompted by modelling which shows case counts are increasing most rapidly among youth between the ages of zero and 19.

Epidemiologist Cynthia Carr, founder of EPI Research, told CTV News she understands the province's new vaccine requirement rule, but would like some more details.

"It is a little bit confusing. It would be helpful to have some more data about what sort of led to that decision in terms of how do we know that group might have more challenges in vaccination rates versus just kids in general that are getting together in school," she said.

"I think we need to understand more about, again, where the gaps are in young people being vaccinated, and what information and support parents need to make these decisions."

'IT WORKED': RINGETTE LEAGUE SAYS MANDATE HAD WORKED WELL

As for Jennifer Kingsley, vice president of the Winnipeg Ringette League, she said the league's decision to require vaccines at the beginning of the season – months before the province would require them to be – has worked out well.

"We are willing to stand there and say the health of everyone is more important than a little bit of problems for us to do it," Kingsley said. "So we did that and it worked."

Nancy Tovell, the Boom's head coach, said the league's foresight is taking away the stress of scrambling to check vaccination status now.

"I feel it was lifting me off a lot of other things as a coach. I didn't have to worry about vaccinated and unvaccinated girls mixing on my team and potentially transferring the virus," said Tovell.

As for players like Follette, she said she would meet any restriction as long as it means staying on the ice.

"They're pretty easy to follow. It's just like a little adjustment. If it means I get to keep playing ringette, then I'll definitely follow them."