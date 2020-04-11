WINNIPEG -- Henderson Tailor and Alterations may be closed, but the rhythmic hum of sewing machines still shrouds the store.

Instead of hemming pants or taking in a dress, owner Tuan Nguyen and his wife are sewing surgical scrub caps.

"We are making this because they really need these things to fight COVID-19," said Nguyen.

When Nguyen received an email from Health Sciences Centre asking him to make the caps, he spring into action.

"They emailed me [that] they wanted to make those things and at that time we thought this is a good time to support those people that fight COVID-19," he said

So far the couple has made a few masks and 100 caps, with plans on making 75 more.

The caps take the pair about 10-15 minutes to make and the masks around seven.

The protective gear will go to the Medical Intensive Care Unit at HSC, a 16 bed unit that staffs over 125 RNs and 25 support staff.

Nguyen has received lots of praise online, and while appreciative, says he's just glad to help.

"We are very happy that we could do this," said Nguyen.