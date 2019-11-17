

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg teen who – during her fight with terminal cancer – challenged thousands of Canadians everywhere to vote, has died.

The family of 18-year-old Maddison Yetman announced on Twitter Sunday morning that Yetman had died after a battle with cancer.

“She was stronger than anyone could imagine and left a wonderful mark on this world,” Yetman’s uncle, Brent Williamson, posted on Twitter Sunday.

The University of Winnipeg student grabbed the attention of the country when – four days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer – she posted a video urging Canadians to vote. Sitting in her hospital bed, Yetman said she was able to cast her first-ever vote in the 43rd federal election.

She challenged Canadians asking them “what’s your excuse?”

The video went viral.

“Maddison passed away yesterday afternoon after a short but courageous battle with cancer,” a post on Yetman’s Twitter account read Sunday morning. “She ask that we thank everyone who sent messages of support and love.”

The post went on to ask, in lieu of flowers, that people make a donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.