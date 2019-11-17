Winnipeg teen who encouraged thousands to vote, dies after battle with cancer
University of Winnipeg student Maddison Yetman has recorded a video from her hospital bed after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, urging others to get out and vote in the federal election. (Facebook/Maddison Yetman)
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 1:16PM CST
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg teen who – during her fight with terminal cancer – challenged thousands of Canadians everywhere to vote, has died.
The family of 18-year-old Maddison Yetman announced on Twitter Sunday morning that Yetman had died after a battle with cancer.
“She was stronger than anyone could imagine and left a wonderful mark on this world,” Yetman’s uncle, Brent Williamson, posted on Twitter Sunday.
The University of Winnipeg student grabbed the attention of the country when – four days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer – she posted a video urging Canadians to vote. Sitting in her hospital bed, Yetman said she was able to cast her first-ever vote in the 43rd federal election.
She challenged Canadians asking them “what’s your excuse?”
The video went viral.
READ MORE: Terminally ill teen urges Canadians to vote after casting her first ballot
“Maddison passed away yesterday afternoon after a short but courageous battle with cancer,” a post on Yetman’s Twitter account read Sunday morning. “She ask that we thank everyone who sent messages of support and love.”
The post went on to ask, in lieu of flowers, that people make a donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.