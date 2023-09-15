Winnipeg to begin program to stop spread of Dutch Elm Disease

City starts elm bark beetle spraying

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction

Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News