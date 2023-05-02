Winnipeg to reduce speed limits on five streets for bike season

The City of Winnipeg is reducing the speed limit on five streets as part of the 2023 seasonal bike route program.

On Tuesday, the city will begin installing signage for the reduced speed limits on the following Streets:

- On Lyndale Drive between Cromwell and Gauvin streets the speed limit will be 30 km/h;

- On Wellington Crescent between Academy Road and Academy Road/Maryland Street the speed limit will be 30 km/h;

- On Wolseley Avenue between Raglan Road and Maryland Street the speed limit will be 30 km/h;

- On Churchill Drive between Hay Street and Jubilee Avenue the speed limit will be 30 km/h; and

- On Kilkenny Drive between Burgess Avenue and Kings Drive/Kings Drive between Kilkenny Drive and Patricia Avenue the speed limit will be 40 km/h.

The city will phase in the reduced speed limits over the next week. They will be in place 24/7 from the time the signs are installed until late October.

Following Winnipeg’s spring cleanup, turn requirements at select intersections throughout each route, and a one-block travel restriction on Wolseley, will be added. These changes will be in place on weekends in May, June, September and October, as well as 24/7 in July and August.

The five bike routes were a part of what was formerly referred to as the Enhanced Summer Bike Route Program.

Earlier in the year, city council approved these five routes to continue as designated seasonal routes until permanent cycling infrastructure could be studied.

The other ten routes that were part of this program were approved to become full-time reduced-speed neighbourhood greenways.