Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party revitalizes downtown

Puck drop may have been at 3:00 p.m., but fans started converging on downtown hours earlier for game three of the Winnipeg Jets' playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, the first home game of the series for the Jets.

Ahead of Saturday's game, thousands of dedicated Jets fans waited in line to get a prime spot to watch the game.

More than 15,000 packed into Canada Life Place to watch live and thousands more gathered outside the arena, watching the game from the first Whiteout Street Party in four years.

"These spots fill up fast. You get to the front of the stage first thing and then you're good," said one fan who showed up right after the gates opened at 1:00 p.m.

"Very exciting. (It's) my first playoff game, so I am jacked up for this. Let's go!" another fan said.

Winnipeg Jets fans gather downtown for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party in four years. April 22, 2023. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

The party's 5,000 tickets sold out almost immediately after going on sale last Monday.

True North Sports + Entertainment vice president Kevin Donnelly said the response was overwhelming.

"You can't argue with this. The intensity is great. It did surprise us a little bit. It feels great. It is so good to have this coming back to our downtown," Donnelly said.

Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, said it's the most people the downtown has seen since the last whiteout party in 2019.

"I've been checking in with businesses all day. They are already packed. They are so excited. They are so happy to welcome Winnipeggers back," said Fenske. "This a huge boost for our economy, but also our pride in the city. It's exactly what we needed."

Winnipeg Jets fans gather downtown for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party in four years. April 22, 2023. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

Even Manitoba's premier got in on the celebration.

"This is so awesome to be here. There's so much energy here today at this whiteout and go Jets go!" said Heather Stefanson.

The next Winnipeg Whiteout party will take place during Monday night's game four of the series. The Jets will be looking to even things up after losing to Vegas 5-4 Saturday in double overtime.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. Monday, but the party gates will open on Donald Street at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold out.