Winnipeg woman charged in North End stabbing

    A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Sunday in the city’s North End.

    The Winnipeg Police Service began to investigate around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday when officers received a report about a fight involving area residents in the 600 block of College Avenue.

    When police got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers then provided emergency medical care, applying a tourniquet and a chest seal. The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but has since been updated to stable condition.

    The major crimes unit continued to investigate.

    A 40-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

    She is in custody.

