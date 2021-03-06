WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting one new COVID-19 death, a Winnipeg woman in her 20s.

Announced in the provincial COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, the COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 905.

Seventy-one new COVID-19 cases were also announced Saturday.

Of the new cases, 18 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 2.2 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, three are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 45 are in the Northern health region, zero are in the Prairie Mountain health region and five are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 32,170. The province said five cases have been removed due to a data error.

Manitoba currently has 1,114 active cases, and 30,151 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate rose slightly and now sits at 3.1 per cent.

There are 46 people in hospital with active cases of COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.

There are an additional 112 people who have recovered from COVID-19 but still require care; 14 of those people are in ICU.

On Friday, 1,670 tests were performed, bringing the total to 535,692 since early February.

As of the most recent vaccine update on Friday, 84,937 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Manitoba, including 55,090 first doses and 29,847 second doses.