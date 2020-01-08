WINNIPEG -- A scientist who was an alumna of the University of Manitoba was among a number of victims from Winnipeg who were on the plane that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran Wednesday morning.

CTV News has confirmed Forough Khadem, who graduated from the U of M with a PhD in 2016, was a passenger on the flight.

The University of Manitoba has indicated it believes students at the school were also on board. A gathering for students was held on campus Wednesday afternoon, involving members of the university’s Iranian Student Association, which told CTV News it was aware of eight people with connections to Winnipeg who were on board the plane.

A spokesperson for the Pembina Trails School Division said two of its students, who attended different schools within the division, were also listed as being on board.

Khadem worked in Winnipeg for Mitacs, a non-profit research organization that collaborates with academic institutions.

Forough Khadem, who graduated from the U of M with a PhD in 2016, was a passenger on the flight. (Source: lindau-nobel.org, with courtesy to Forough Khadem)

A statement from Eric Bosco, chief business development officer for Mitacs, said the organization is “deeply saddened” by the news.

He said Khadem had worked as a business development specialist with Mitacs since May of 2016 and she was “a passionate supporter of innovation in Manitoba.”

“We will remember Forough’s passion for Mitacs, enthusiasm for innovation in Manitoba, and her positive outlook on life. We will miss her humour, her kindness, and her warm spirit,” said Bosco.

An immunologist who knew her described her on Twitter as “one of the best human beings” he knew.

She will be missed dearly! Our humanity lost a beautiful soul ... Rest in Peace my dearest friend and sister! My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all the victims of this tragic plane crash. May God grant us strength as we all go through this difficult time — Hana Klassen Vakili (@HanaVakili) January 8, 2020

The University of Manitoba is deeply saddened by the tragic news coming out of Tehran. It is our understanding that there were UM students and an alumna on board the flight. — University of Manitoba (@umanitoba) January 8, 2020

Another two graduates of the University of Manitoba, who were most recently living in Alberta, have been confirmed as being among the crash victims.

Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand, who were with the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Engineering, both graduated with PhDs from the U of M in 2001. They were on the flight with their daughters, Darya and Darina Mousavi.

Sixty-three Canadians were on board Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, which was destined for Kyiv when it went down minutes after take-off.

Winnipeg's mayor and Manitoba's premier have both shared condolences for victims of the crash.

Saddened to hear of the tragic plane crash in Tehran. We mourn the loss of those on board, including the 63 Canadians and those with ties to Manitoba.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims during this difficult time. — Brian Pallister (@BrianPallister) January 8, 2020

63 Canadians are among reported dead after Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed near Iran's capital, killing all on board. The #WinnipegSign is dimmed in respect to the tragic loss of all life incl Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, German & British citizens. pic.twitter.com/go8KqWmHUv — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) January 8, 2020

