WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winter weather and poor road conditions causing school closures around Manitoba

    Classroom

    With Manitoba experiencing winter weather and poor road conditions on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.

    The following is a list of school closures and bus cancellations for Nov. 9, 2023:

    • Division scolaire franco-manitobaine - École Aurèle-Lemoine and École Saint-Georges are closed;
    • Evergreen School Division – Schools are closed and buses are not running;
    • Interlake School Division – Schools are closed;
    • Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools are closed and buses are not running. Staff are not expected to report to their place of work;
    • Prairie Rose School Division – St. Laurent School is closed;
    • Sunrise School Division – School buses are not running and schools are closed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News