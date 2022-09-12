Wolseley break-in suspect arrested, facing additional indecent act charges: WPS

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a break-and-enter at a Wolseley area home where a suspect committed an indecent act and tried to force himself onto a woman who lived there.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called to the incident on July 31 at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said it is believed a man broke into the home through an unlocked door and was confronted by two women who lived there.

One of the women was trying to hide in a room, but police said the man pushed the door open, committed an indecent act, and then tried to force himself onto her.

The woman was able to fight the man off, and he escaped before police arrived.

Officers searched the area, but were not able to find the man.

On Monday, WPS issued an update, noting members of the sex crimes unit continued to investigate, identified a suspect and linked him to other indecent acts that were reported to police.

One happened on Oct. 25, 2021, in the laundry room of an apartment in the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue.

The other happened July 25, 2022, in a washroom at a Royal Canadian Legion branch in the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police say Miguel Michael Glasson, 24, from Winnipeg was charged with break, enter and intent (dwelling house) and three counts of indecent act.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

He was detained in custody.

