WINNIPEG -- A 24-year-old woman has died after a single vehicle rollover.

RCMP said the woman was driving on Highway 11 on Sagkeeng First Nation just before 1 a.m. Saturday when she lost control of her vehicle, went into the ditch and rolled.

According to RCMP, the woman was thrown from the vehicle and died at the crash site. No one else was in the car.

Sagkeeng First Nation is located on the banks of the Winnipeg River near Lake Winnipeg and is approximately 125 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.