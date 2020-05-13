WINNIPEG -- A woman is facing multiple charges, including arson, after a fire on Selkirk Avenue on Monday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and the Winnipeg Police Service was called to a fire at the back of a building in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue on Monday around 8:30 a.m.

Police said responding officers arrested a bystander at the scene.

Anna Meliouchkina, 34, is facing charges of arson disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material, and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of release order.

The charges have not been proven in court. Police said she was brought before a magistrate for disposition.

This arrest comes after fire crews responded to nine fires in the area on Monday morning, including this fire in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue. The City of Winnipeg said all the incidents are under investigation and are considered suspicious.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said there is a possibility of further charges being laid against the suspect, but said that is not where police are looking at this point. He added if police will lay one charge on a person, it is very unlikely they are a suspect in other incidents.

Carver said police are looking into the other fires that occurred on Monday.