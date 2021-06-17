WINNIPEG -- A 38-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to an assault on Dufferin Avenue Wednesday that left one man dead.

Winnipeg police were called to the area of Dufferin Avenue and Main Street around 1:36 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said officers found a man who had been seriously injured. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Winnipeg police have identified the man as 33-year-old Adam Albert Laforrest.

Police said a woman was arrested at the scene.

Following an investigation by the homicide unit, police said Carla Bridgette Duck has been charged with manslaughter. The charge has not been proven in court.

Duck has been detained in custody.

The homicide unit is continuing with the investigation, and is asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.