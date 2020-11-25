WINNIPEG -- A 32-year-old woman died on Monday after being hit by a semi-truck on a Manitoba highway.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service’s Waywayseecappo detachment were called to a crash between a pedestrian and semi-truck on Highway 45.

Once they got to the scene, police found the woman unresponsive on the road. Officers did CPR until EMS got to the scene, and took the woman to the Russell Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

MFNPS officers secured the scene of the accident, and RCMP traffic services officers came to help with the investigation.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck left the scene after the crash, but did eventually return. Police then arrested the driver.

A 35-year-old man from Rossburn, Man., has been charged with failure to stop after an accident causing death. He has been released and is expected to appear in court at a later time.

None of the charges have been proven in court.