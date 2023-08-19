Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover: RCMP

A woman from Pine Creek First Nation is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon.

RCMP say it happened August 18 around 4:15 pm when they were called to a crash on Provincial Road 272, south of Duck Bay.

Officers arrived to find a pickup truck, with one occupant, had gone into the ditch and rolled over.

The 31-year-old female driver, from Pine Creek First Nation, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured. RCMP said they continue to investigate.