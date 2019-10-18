

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body near Nelson Road.

They were alerted to the discovery late Thursday afternoon. Police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers from major crimes services and other RCMP departments are at the scene and police say the area will be secured for an extended period as their investigation continues.

They say an autopsy has been scheduled and no other details are available at this time.