Woman found dead in Thompson Thursday a victim of homicide: RCMP
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 10:07AM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 10:08AM CST
WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body near Nelson Road.
They were alerted to the discovery late Thursday afternoon. Police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Officers from major crimes services and other RCMP departments are at the scene and police say the area will be secured for an extended period as their investigation continues.
They say an autopsy has been scheduled and no other details are available at this time.