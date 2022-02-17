Woman in custody following fatal crash involving pedestrian: RCMP

One person is dead and another is in custody following a crash involving a pedestrian.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP said officers were called to the collision on Feb. 16 just before 1 a.m.

It happened on the main road in Pauingassi First Nation. Investigators said a 24-year-old man was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle slid into a snowbank and the driver and passenger of the vehicle ran from the scene.

The man was taken to the nursing station but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old woman, was found at her home and arrested for Impaired Driving Causing Death.

Police said after she gave a breath sample, they found she was over the legal limit.

The woman, Stephanie Keeper, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and failure to stop after an accident.

She remains in custody and she is scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Feb. 18.

The charges against Keeper have not been tested in court.