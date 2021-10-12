Woman killed in crash on Highway 44, driver arrested for impaired driving: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Beausejour man for impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman dead over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Mounties were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 44 and Provincial Road 206 on Monday around 7:15 p.m.

Investigators said an 87-year-old woman from Selkirk had been heading north on Provincial Road 206 and stopped at the intersection. When she drove onto the highway, RCMP said she was hit by a pickup truck heading east.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the driver of the truck, a 62-year-old man from Beausejour, was arrested for impaired driving causing death. No charges against him have been proven in court.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries from the crash. RCMP said he has since been released from the hospital and released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in December.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.