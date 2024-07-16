WINNIPEG
    • Woman randomly stabbed while walking home from work in Exchange District: police

    Winnipeg police say a woman in her 30s was stabbed randomly while walking home from work in the Exchange District Monday afternoon.

    According to a news release, officers met with the woman on Monday.

    She said she was walking home from work on Bannatyne Avenue to King Street and was hit from behind by a woman riding a bike.

    Police said the cyclist then stabbed the victim and rode away. The victim was able to get onto a bus, arrive home, and then go to the hospital for treatment.

    The major crimes unit is investigating and say the cyclist and victim did not know each other and the stabbing was unprovoked.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

