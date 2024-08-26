WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old man

    Supplied image of George Surmay. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Supplied image of George Surmay. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.

    George Surmay was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the North Kildonan area.

    He is described as five-foot-four in height, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes. He was possibly last seen wearing a grey shirt with beige and yellow shorts.

    Police are concerned for Surmay’s well-being. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 204-986-6250.

    Silver Alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News