Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old man

The Winnipeg Police Service has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.

George Surmay was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the North Kildonan area.

He is described as five-foot-four in height, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes. He was possibly last seen wearing a grey shirt with beige and yellow shorts.

Police are concerned for Surmay’s well-being. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 204-986-6250.

Silver Alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.