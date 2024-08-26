Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.
George Surmay was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the North Kildonan area.
He is described as five-foot-four in height, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes. He was possibly last seen wearing a grey shirt with beige and yellow shorts.
Police are concerned for Surmay’s well-being. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 204-986-6250.
Silver Alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.
NEW Here are things a cybersecurity expert would never do
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
CN, CPKC to resume railway service Monday as work stoppage ends
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Russia unleashes a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine. At least 3 people are killed
Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine on Monday, targeting energy infrastructure. At least three people were reported killed, and power cuts were reported across the country.
Rising workplace stress levels make way for new job description: the 'burnout coach'
'Burnout coaches' and 'burnout recovery specialists' are increasingly popping up across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Europe.
Immigration, housing to headline cabinet retreat in Halifax Monday
Housing and immigration will take centre stage today as the federal cabinet retreat in Halifax moves into its first full day of meetings.
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
Toronto police release new photo of man wanted for murder in deaths of two relatives
Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Japan thrashes Canada 55-28 to open Pacific Nations Cup
Up against Japan to open the Pacific Nations Cup tournament, Canada faltered early. Thirty-one minutes into the game, the Brave Blossoms held a 31-0 lead.
As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.
Regina
Murder charge laid in Regina's 4th homicide of 2024
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
First 'End of Summer' fundraiser held in support of Carmichael Outreach
Carmichael Outreach and the District Brewing Company came together to host an end of summer party and fundraiser.
Wascana Cultural Trailway spotlights park landmarks
Historical and culturally significant landmarks throughout Wascana Park are being highlighted in a new guided trail tour.
Saskatoon
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
'Definitely dissuasive': Skyrocketing farmland prices a struggle for young farmers
Will Robbins has been in the process of taking over his family farm southwest of Saskatoon. The 43-year-old grows organic wheat, oats, lentils, peas and occasionally flax and mustard on 445 hectares of land near Laura, Sask.
Edmonton
Woman killed while crossing Ellerslie Rd. in southeast Edmonton
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
Calgary
First-year University of Calgary students feel the squeeze of student housing shortage
Sunday was a move-in day with a twist for some University of Calgary students, namely that there wasn’t anywhere for them to move in to.
Alberta premier, cabinet ministers issue joint statement supporting binding arbitration in rail worker strike
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
1 dead in motorcycle collision on Macleod Trail
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night, police confirmed Sunday.
Toronto
GO Transit operations impacted by railway dispute to resume this morning: Metrolinx
Thousands of Ontario riders will return to their normal commute this morning as a train line and station are set to resume service with the work stoppage by Canada's two major railways coming to an end.
E-bike cyclist hospitalized following collision near Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a collision in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood overnight.
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Etobicoke
A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting in Etobicoke overnight.
Ottawa
Federal government looking to turn these 22 Ottawa properties into housing
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
O-Train off peak service drops to every 10 minutes on Monday: Here's what you need to know
The O-Train will be running less frequently during off-peak hours starting on Monday, as OC Transpo adjusts service on the light-rail transit line to meet customer demand and travel patterns.
Rainbows, glitter brighten downtown Ottawa as thousands turn out to Capital Pride parade
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Montreal
Trucker arrested after alleged assault of woman in apparent road rage incident on Ils-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Provincial police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of assaulting a woman during heavy traffic on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge this week.
Montreal business targeted by arson for second time in 4 days
A business in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has been the target of an alleged arson attack for the second time in four days.
Rail shutdown impacting Quebec food producers
Quebec food producers are facing a new challenge due to the ongoing rail stoppage, which is preventing them from getting their products in and out of the country.
Atlantic
N.S. RCMP investigating human remains found in LaHave River
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
Vancouver
Surrey woman says she and her dog were attacked by off-leash dog in apartment hallway
A woman in Surrey is speaking out after she says a large off-leash dog attacked her and her dog in a common hallway in their Cloverdale apartment building.
Tree falls on Vancouver house after heavy rain
A large tree fell onto a house in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday morning after a night of heavy rain in the city.
U.S., Canadian activists meet up to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby on Sunday morning.
Vancouver Island
BC Hydro begins filling reservoir as Site C dam megaproject nears completion
BC Hydro says it has begun filling the reservoir created by the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia.
Video shows man riding e-scooter on Highway 1 in B.C.
A man was caught on camera riding an e-scooter in the fast lane of the Trans-Canada Highway in Burnaby, B.C. recently.
Kelowna
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
N.L.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
Traffic violation leads to additional charges: OPP
A driver and passenger stopped in North Bay, Ont., last week are facing several alcohol and cannabis-related charges.
Watch for kids, buses and don't 'overshare': OPP
It is that time of year once again when children are heading back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles will return to the road. To that end, police in northeastern Ontario are reminding both parents and drivers to be safe.
Barrie
Wounded pedestrian struck by pickup flees the scene
A man believed to be injured is being sought by the police.
Armed robbery at Bracebridge gas station
OPP were summoned to a service station on Highway 11 Saturday.
Clothes dryer malfunction causes house fire
A clothing dryer malfunction was deemed the cause of a fire in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
Police investigating sexual assault and attempted abduction in Waterloo
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
Regional police investigating attempted abduction in Ayr
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
3 children, 1 woman suffer injuries following collision in Kitchener
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
London
Heat warning in effect for the region
A heat warning is in effect for southern Ontario. It stretches from Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent through Lambton, London and Middlesex County.
CAMI Ingersoll workers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike if executive and GM cannot come to a deal
It is contract time for CAMI Ingersoll employees and members have overwhelmingly voted to strike if General Motors doesn’t meet their demands.
Western Mustangs open OUA football season with dominant victory
The Mustangs two-headed monster in the backfield showed their capabilities Sunday as Western went to Ottawa and beat the Gee Gees 38-11.