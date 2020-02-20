WINNIPEG -- A woman has been taken to hospital in stable condition following a crash near Old Market Square on Thursday morning.

Winnipeg police said the collision happened around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Bannatyne Avenue and Princess Street. One man is in custody

Officers said traffic will be closed for a number of hours westbound Bannatyne Avenue at King Street, and southbound Princess Street at William Avenue.

Images from the scene show a traffic light standard lying across the sidewalk and debris on the road.

The public is asked to avoid the area and should expect significant delays in the downtown area.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV's Alex Brown.

(Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)