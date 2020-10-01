WINNIPEG -- A worker at a McDonald’s in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from a restaurant spokesperson, on Sept. 30, the employee, who works at the location at 1501 St. Mary’s Road, reported they contracted COVID-19. The employee last worked on Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant immediately closed for a thorough cleaning and sanitization, but has since reopened.

All other employees who may have been in close contact with the infected individual have been told to self-quarantine until more information is available.

The spokesperson added that McDonald’s has enhanced a number of safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including hand sanitizer dispensers at the restaurants; floor markers to help customers keep their distance from each other; limiting restaurant capacity; and protective screens at front counters.