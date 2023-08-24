'Working hard to preserve': Winnipeg's century-old VIA Rail station getting multi-million-dollar renovation
Winnipeg’s Union Station is about to get a multi-million-dollar renovation.
The VIA Rail station is set to get a $25 million makeover as part of a larger plan by the crown corporation to renovate four of its heritage stations. Vancouver, Halifax and Québec City stations will also get cash infusions.
VIA Rail president and CEO Mario Péloquin said at a news conference Thursday they take seriously their role maintaining and modernizing heritage stations.
“They are all jewels and we’re working hard to preserve them,” Péloquin said.
The Winnipeg station is a hub in VIA’s network, the CEO said, and the starting point of its northern Manitoba line.
Parts of the project have already been completed, like upgrading elevators and escalators.
A fully accessible platform is also currently being built for the long distance and regional routes - a first for the company.
VIA Rail president and CEO Mario Péloquin is pictured at an Aug. 24, 2023 news conference at Winnipeg Union Station. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
Péloquin added there could be commercial space available in the Winnipeg station, but the plan has not been finalized yet. The goal is to better utilize the space to make the experience better for passengers while avoiding empty spaces and storefronts.
All renovations are being done within the guidelines of Parks Canada to respect heritage characteristics of the 1911 building.
The upgrades are in addition to a fleet replacement program VIA Rail launched last year.
“Our goal is to get new trains on the tracks this decade so that service levels can be maintained and enhanced,” Péloquin said.
Liberal MP Parliament Dan Vandal (Saint Boniface – Saint Vital) said the investment will ensure the station’s vitality for years to come.
“The construction of the railroads helped build Canada as we know it today, and investing in historic spaces like this is incredibly important.”
