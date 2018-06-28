

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is running a distracted driving campaign for the month of July.

This means officers will be using different methods to deal with drivers who are found using hand-operated electronic devices, such as cellphones, through enforcement and education.

According to the police, deaths from distracted driving are now at the same level as deaths from impaired drivers. On Manitoba roads, there’s a distracted driver involved in one in three deaths, and one in five serious injuries.

In the WPS’ last distracted driving campaign in April 2018, 480 drivers were ticketed.