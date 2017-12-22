

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says influenza season is well underway and twice as many cases have been documented compared with this time last year.

Dr. Richard Rusk, medical officer of health for Manitoba Health, says there have been five deaths so far this year linked to the influenza virus and 100 documented cases.

Rusk says the peak of flu season could come soon.

“Within our next two three weeks for sure it will peak,” says Rusk. “If we look historically at 2014-15 when it peaked it was just around the holiday season, that first week of January.”

The WRHA encourages anyone who doesn’t have a chronic health condition or respiratory problems who is experiencing flu symptoms to stay home, rest and drink plenty of fluids.

People with symptoms are also advised to avoid crowded areas and visiting with people who may be more susceptible to serious illness from the flu, including elderly people, young children or those with chronic health conditions.

Officials say you should see a doctor if your symptoms aren't going away after several days, you should visit your family doctor.