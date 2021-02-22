WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg School Division (WSD) is meeting on Monday for a budget consultation after proposing almost $5 million in cuts for the coming year.

Earlier in February, CTV News Winnipeg reported the division’s draft budget for 2021/22 proposed cuts close to $5 million to reach a balanced budget of $421,039,405.

The potential cuts include $537,174 for school resource officers; $210,000 for the milk subsidy; and $667,400 for occupational and physical therapy, among other programs and services.

Chris Broughton, chair of the finance committee for the WSD Board of Trustees, said some programs would only see partial reductions, while others would be cut entirely.

These potential cuts come after the Manitoba government’s recent announcement that it directed school divisions to freeze property taxes. Instead, the province said it would provide a Property Tax Offset Grant, equivalent to a two per cent property tax increase.

The board of trustees said the division is unable to raise revenue to offset the program expenses.

The budget consultation begins tonight at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.