WSD superintendent pledges to cap school supply fees, add more teachers, music educators

No fees on field trips and a $40 maximum on school supplies are among a list of promises pledged by the superintendent of Manitoba's largest school division.

Winnipeg School Division (WSD) superintendent Matt Henderson sent a letter to families outlining a number of changes coming next school year.

They include a transition to no-fee lunch supervision, the return of librarians to WSD schools, an increase of teachers and music educators, no field trip fees, reinstating learn to bike and learn to swim programs, and a $40 cap on school supply fees.

"As we look forward to the next school year, we remain committed to supporting the intellectual, emotional, physical, and personal development of each student within the Winnipeg School Division," Henderson wrote in the letter.

Henderson took the helm as superintendent and CEO in September of 2023, having previously worked as assistant superintendent for Seven Oaks School Division. He was also the founding principal of the Maples Met School.