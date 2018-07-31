

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is gearing up for a magical night with some help from a very famous wizard.

This December the WSO will give a live performance of John Williams’ Grammy-nominated score from “Harry Potter and the Chamber Secrets” while the film plays in high-definition.

CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products launched The Harry Potter Film Concert Series in 2016 as a celebration of the films.

"Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World," said concert producer Brady Beaubien in a WSO news release.

The concerts take place Dec. 1 to 2 at the Centennial Concert Hall. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at wso.ca/harry-potter-2 or 204-949-3999.