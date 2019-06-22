The five-year-old girl killed in Wednesday’s crash on Dalhousie Drive is a Yazidi refugee who escaped ISIS, a community member tells CTV News.

Hadji Hesso, director of the Yazidi Association of Manitoba, described her as a very fun girl, who liked to play with others.

"She was really loved by her classmates and her teacher. She loved the outdoors and always wanted to be at the park," said Hesso in a phone call Saturday.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. and Winnipeg police are investigating.

Hesso said the girl's family and Winnipeg’s wider Yazidi community are devastated.

Hesso said the girl came to Canada about two years ago, as one of about 1,200 ISIS survivors.

He said the girl survived under the most dangerous conditions in Iraq, and to come to Canada and die in a crash is tragic.

He said the community is trying to support the girl's family in any way they can.

A funeral is planned for later in the week.