WINNIPEG -- The 20th annual Gimli Film Festival (GFF) is still moving ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead Canadians will be able to enjoy the event from the comfort of their own homes.

On Wednesday, the festival announced it is moving online, making the 130 film offerings available through two platforms ‘GFF on Demand’ and ‘GFF Live Stream.’

“GFF has a message for COVID-19, and that message is… ‘You can’t stop us.’” said Aaron Zeghers, GFF festival director, in a news release.

“For the first time, all of our regular film programming will be available to audiences across Canada, and we are making it more affordable than ever before.”

The on-demand platform is described as a Netflix-style service that will be made available to pass-holders and ticket-buyers. Beginning on June 1, all Canadians will be able to purchase an early-bird pass for $60 a household, which gives them access to 130 films from around the world.

The festival has also partnered with RBC to provide free programming through its live stream platform. This includes a five-day schedule of feature films, short films, filmmaker Q & As, and panel discussions for free on the festival’s website.

GFF’s free Live Stream program will provide audiences across the globe with a free, live film-viewing experience that is so craved for during this time of social distancing,” said Kristjan Harris, chair of GFF’s programming committee.

“Audiences will be able to ask filmmakers questions in online Q&As, attend panel discussions and masterclasses with keynote guests – all online and hosted live.”

In a build up to the province’s Manitoba 150 celebration, the film festival is launching a monthly series called ‘Manitoba Movie Night.’

This program will broadcast classic, Manitoba-made movies on the festival’s website on the 20th of every month, beginning on May 20.

“As an important part of Manitoba’s 150th celebrations, GFF will be delaying our special MB 150 plans to be presented in-person at our 2021 Festival and in conjunction with other MB 150 events. However, we are excited to be able to still celebrate Manitoba’s greatest cinematic accomplishments this year, through this free monthly series,” said Janis Johnson, chair of GFF’s board.

Manitoba Movie Night will begin with a double bill of ‘The Last Winter’ and ‘The First Winter.”