'You'll have a great time': Fringe Festival gearing up for shows around Winnipeg

Fringers delight – the 37th edition of Winnipeg's Fringe Festival is set to get underway next week.

"There's something for everybody. We've got improv, musicals, dramas, cabaret, clowns, magic, something for everybody to enjoy," said Chuck McEwen, the executive producer of Fringe.

There will be 149 indoor shows throughout Winnipeg, as well as bands and other entertainment at the outdoor stage at Old Market Square Park.

Tickets for the indoor events range from $10-$14 McEwen said, and the outdoor events are free.

"If you've never been before, give us a try. Come on out. You'll have a great time."

This year's festivities have a wide array of artists – ranging from homegrown talent in Manitoba and Canada to people from around the world, such as Australia, Germany and Japan.

"We've got a real diverse group of artists here. We have regulars that come every year, but we have lots of first-timers that are going to be great to discover for the very first time."

Fringe runs from July 17-28. Information on shows, locations and tickets can be found online.