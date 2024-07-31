Manitoba to spray for mosquitoes in Winkler, 'evidence' of West Nile infection

The province is going to start spraying for mosquitoes in the City of Winkler as there is evidence of mosquitoes being infected with the West Nile virus.

The Manitoba government announced Wednesday a "ministerial order under the Environment Act" has been issued so spraying can start in the area.

The government said Winkler will be sprayed, as well as a three-kilometre zone, which will encompass Reinfield, Chortitz and Schanzenfeld.

"Public health officials note that wet conditions early in the season and recent hotter, drier weather have created ideal conditions for Culex tarsalis mosquitoes that can spread the West Nile virus. The risk for potential human exposure to WNV at this time is high in the Southern Health-Santé Sud region," the government said in a release.

The province confirmed there are no "locally acquired" cases of West Nile in Manitoba.

However, people are being told to take preventative measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. These measures can include limiting time outside during peak mosquito hours between dusk and dawn, using the proper bug spray, wearing light-coloured clothing that has long sleeves and pant legs, and emptying outdoor items that have water.

Weather permitting, spraying will start in the area on Aug. 1.

More details can be found on the government's website.