Suspects sought after woman kidnapped, assaulted: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is looking for two women wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping last week.

Officers in Portage la Prairie received a tip on social media that a 28-year-old woman was dragged out of her home by two women she knew and put in an SUV. She was allegedly being held against her will at another location and being assaulted.

Mounties went to Dakota Tipi First Nation, and identified the suspect vehicle, which was later found outside of a home in Portage la Prairie, where the victim was also located.

The victim told officers two women attacked her in her home and then forcefully took her to a house in Portage la Prairie, where she was assaulted again.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Carrie Bearbull, 45, from Portage la Prairie and Kelsey Meeches, 35, from Long Plain First Nation.

Anyone with info on their location is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.