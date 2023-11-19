'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship

The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.

Andrii Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv, Ukraine, arrived in Winnipeg this weekend ready for a busy week. On Sunday, was at the parish hall of Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a special meet and greet session with community members.

Sadovyi told people it has been difficult for his city during the war with Russia.

"My citizens are on the front line," he said. "Every day we hosted wounded in my city…and we need different support."

Winnipeg first signed the Sister City Friendship Agreement with Lviv in 1973. This month marks the 50th anniversary of that signing. Sadovyi said his city's relationship with Winnipeg is very important to them.

"Winnipeg very important for Canada, and I think we rebuild our partnership between Lviv and Winnipeg," said Sadovyi.

He brings a message of hope and recovery from war-torn Ukraine.

"You must believe in our recovery. I believe in our recovery," Sadovyi said. "We must build our victory together. Only victory, never give up."

Sadovyi will be at Wednesday's city council meeting for a special session where he and Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham will reaffirm the Friendship Agreement.

Gillingham also formed the Lviv Sister City Advisory Committee (LSCAC) earlier this year to mark the 50th anniversary. The LSCAC is comprised of up to fourteen citizens appointed by the mayor. The city website says the LSCAC "aims to strengthen ties of mutual understanding and international friendship through educational, cultural, and economic exchanges while expressing solidarity with Ukrainians amid Russia’s persisting invasion of Ukraine."

Sadovyi is already having a great time in Winnipeg this week. On Saturday night he watched the Winnipeg Jets beat Arizona Coyotes 5-3 at Canada Life Place.

"I saw hockey game between the Jets and an American team," he said. "Amazing, it's great!"