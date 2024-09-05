'You're not alone': Recovery Day Winnipeg aims to break stigma, offer support

Winnipeggers are invited to celebrate recovery this weekend.

Recovery Day Winnipeg returns to The Forks Sunday, with a whole afternoon of entertainment lined up including speakers, musicians, art, and fitness classes.

Most importantly, attendees can find support for their recovery journeys and resources on how to begin.

"It lets you know that you're not alone in your journey, and I think that that's one of the biggest things that anybody on any kind of journey needs to feel," Stacey James, stage manager of the event, told CTV News Winnipeg.

Stacey James (left) and Coach Eddie James (right) with Recovery Day Winnipeg are pictured during a CTV News Winnipeg interview at The Forks on Sept. 4, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

For organizer Coach Eddie James, the event is a celebration of recovery in a push to challenge the social stigma surrounding mental health and addictions struggles.

He is in recovery himself, and wants to help the community that has supported him in his journey.

"My recovery is focused on my own kids in regards to being a better dad, being a better man, a better friend, a better son," he said.

"It's the community that accepted me for who I am, and now I'm doing everything I can to give back.”

A full event schedule can be found on Recovery Day Winnipeg's website.