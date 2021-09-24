Zellers is popping back into Canadians lives; where in Canada is the new location?

WINNIPEG -

LL Cool J famously sang, "Don't call it a comeback," but that's exactly what is happening with Zellers.

The Canadian department retailer that is currently owned by the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) has been closed since 2013, but the company is making a comeback, in pop-up form.

HBC told CTV News that a pop-up shop has been opened inside its Burlington Mall location in Ontario.

The new Zellers pop-up location inside the Hudson's Bay at its Burlington Mall location. (Source: Tiffany Bourne/Hudson's Bay Company)

"(It's) meant to delight our customers with a fun and nostalgic experience with one of HBC's most beloved brands," a spokesperson said.

So far, this is the only location in Canada, but Hudson's Bay said more Zellers pop-up shops may be opened up across the country in the future.

Hudson's Bay acquired Zellers in 1978 and the majority of the stores were liquidated and closed by 2013. The very last location closed in 2020.