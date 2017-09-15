A 11-year-old girl is dead following a collision with a train at a pedestrian railway crossing Friday afternoon, Ste. Anne police tells CTV News.

Both police and Ste. Anne Mayor Richard Pelletier said the girl is from the community.

Ste. Anne police Chief Marc Robichaud said the collision happened around 4 p.m. Friday, and its police department is leading the investigation into what happened.

Robichaud said the girl was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Robichaud said ear buds were found near the scene, but it's too early in the investigation to determine if she was wearing them at the time of the collision.

He said it's also not clear if the girl was lingering on the tracks or if she was simply crossing when the collision occurred.

On Saturday a spokesperson from CN Rail told CTV News the crossing was regulation compliant.

"Yesterday afternoon, a tragic accident occurred on CN tracks in Ste. Anne, Manitoba when a young female cyclist collided with a train at a pedestrian crossing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim and the local community," said Jonathan Abecassis in a statement emailed to CTV News.

"Local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are assisted by CN police," Abecassis added.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Friday his top priority is rail safety, and officials will work with CN Rail, the municipality and law enforcement in order to determine the cause of the collision.

"Any safety deficiencies identified through a possible Transportation Safety Board investigation or Transport Canada’s inspections will be addressed immediately," said Garneau in a statement released on Transport Canada's website Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the accident involving a young person at a railway crossing in Ste. Anne, southeast of Winnipeg. I would like to offer my heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the family and friends affected by this terrible accident."