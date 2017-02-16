

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP said a missing 18-month-old girl and her mother have been found.

Selkirk RCMP were alerted after Seaira Neveah Hunter and her mother Rebecca Mikolash, 36, missed a scheduled visitation with the girl’s father.

Police said Mikolash was taking care of Seaira, but didn’t have authority to take her out of the local area.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Thursday for Mikolash for abduction of a child under 14.

Police did not provide details on where the pair was found.

RCMP thanked the public for its help in the investigation.