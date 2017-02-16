Featured
18-month-old girl missing from Selkirk area found safe: RCMP
Selkirk RCMP were alerted after Seaira Neveah Hunter and her mother Rebecca Mikolash, 36, missed a scheduled visitation with the girl’s father. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 2:27AM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 12:32PM CST
Manitoba RCMP said a missing 18-month-old girl and her mother have been found.
Selkirk RCMP were alerted after Seaira Neveah Hunter and her mother Rebecca Mikolash, 36, missed a scheduled visitation with the girl’s father.
Police said Mikolash was taking care of Seaira, but didn’t have authority to take her out of the local area.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued Thursday for Mikolash for abduction of a child under 14.
Police did not provide details on where the pair was found.
RCMP thanked the public for its help in the investigation.