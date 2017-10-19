

CTV Winnipeg





Police said two men have been arrested after a Winnipeg Transit inspector and passengers were assaulted on two different busses Wednesday afternoon.

The first incident happened around noon, when police heard of a man threatening a transit supervisor.

Investigators learned that the suspect got on the bus at the University of Manitoba through the rear door without paying his fare. When the driver asked him to pay, he became verbally abusive before sitting down.

A short time later, police said a transit inspector boarded the bus and tried to speak with the suspect, who then threatened and assaulted the inspector, tearing his uniform.

The driver and the inspector were then able to restrain the suspect until officers arrived.

Daniel Caneda, 24, was charged with uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

The second incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when police were called to the Tuxedo and Corydon Avenue area after hearing of another man being violent on a transit bus.

Officers learned that the suspect was a passenger who approached a fellow passenger unprovoked and choked him until he was unconscious.

Police said another passenger tried to intervene before he was also choked and assaulted by the suspect.

Both men were treated for minor injuries.

Joseph James McKay, 43, was charged with two counts of assault and for failing to comply with a probation order.

Both suspects remain in custody.