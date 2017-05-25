Featured
300 people to be forced from their homes by forest fire in Manitoba First Nation: Red Cross
The forest fire is burning near Red Sucker Lake First Nation. (Source: Perimeter Aviation LP/Facebook)
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 5:48PM CST
The Canadian Red Cross said at least 300 will be forced from their homes by a forest fire in a Manitoba First Nation.
The blaze is burning near Red Sucker Lake First Nation.
It said those with health concerns that could be aggravated by the fire will be taken to Thompson, where they will meet with Red Cross teams and be taken care of.
The plan is to eventually take people Winnipeg to wait out the risks of the fire.
“Our team will ensure the evacuees receive the assistance they need during this trying time,” said Shawn Feely with Canadian Red Cross.
The support is part of an agreement between the Canadian Red Cross and the federal government to provide disaster assistance to Manitoba First Nations.
