

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





Four people are dead after a canoe capsized in the Burntwood River near Thompson on Monday, according to RCMP.

A canoe was found overturned in the river and the four male victims were found in the water.

RCMP said the four victims, aged six, 14, 33 and 44, were all from Thompson. Two of the victims were related, as were the two others, but the group was not a family of four.

They were also all wearing life jackets, police said.

Mounties and firefighters launched two rescue boats on Monday after Thompson RCMP were told about the overdue canoers shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Two helicopters and people boating in the area were also involved in the search, which lasted around an hour and a half.

"We entered into this very optimistically hoping that a search and rescue effort would help us find these individuals safely. Unfortunately that wasn't the case," said Tara Seel, RCMP spokesperson.

"This is a very hard day for the community, for the family members. Our hearts really go out to everyone who has lost someone in this tragic event."

The Burntwood River runs through Thompson, which is roughly 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg.