Point Douglas residents will now be better connected to The Forks with the help of a $418,000 pathway project.

The pathway, which was funded by the province, included the widening and extending of the existing trail on Waterfront Drive to the South Point Douglas neighbourhood, as well as soft landscaping and lighting along the trail.

“This pathway serves as an important connection between neighbourhoods, and encourages families and friends to be active while enjoying the outdoors,” said Minister of Indigenous and Municipal Relations Eileen Clarke.

“Improved lighting, and seating along the existing pathway will improve safety while extending its hours of use.”

Point Douglas will also be better connected to the Exchange District and downtown through the pathway, project organizers said.

The pathway is part of the Go to the Waterfront vision to enhance activity around the Red and Assiniboine rivers in Winnipeg.

“Go to the Waterfront is a natural extension of The Forks’ legacy of success in connecting Winnipeggers to their waterfront,” said Paul Jordan, chief executive officer with The Forks North Portage.

“This project, along with the recent Alexander Dock public consultations, will advance riverfront connectivity for all citizens of our city and province, capitalizing on our strong river city roots.”