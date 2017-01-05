New provincial numbers on confirmed mumps cases in Manitoba show a continued spike in the disease, with many cases connected to Winnipeg area universities.

Health officials said there have been 79 confirmed cases in Manitoba between September and December of 2016. Manitoba typically has four to five cases each year.

However, the majority of this year’s cases are people between 17 years old and 29 years old and are connected to The University of Manitoba, the University of Winnipeg and Université de St. Boniface.

The province said many affected are students who participated in sports.

This comes after health officials reported an outbreak of the infectious disease at the U of M last October.

Manitoba Health said Thursday a public health investigation will determine if the cases are linked at the university, and will identify places affected people visited while they were contagious.

Mumps is an infectious disease with symptoms that include swollen, painful cheeks and neck. It is spread mainly through respiratory droplets in the air produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The province said it can lead to serious illness.

To reduce the spread of the mumps, you should wash your hands often with soap or use hand sanitizer, avoid sharing drinking glasses or utensils, cover coughs and sneezes with your forearm or a tissue, and stay home when you’re sick.

People who think they might have mumps or who have been in contact with someone infected should contact their health care provider or Health Links at 204-788-8200.