The Manitoba government has now confirmed the number of mumps cases is now at 192, since Sept. 1, 2016.

The majority of cases were initially university students, between the ages of 18 to 29, living in Winnipeg or involved with sports.

However, now the mumps cases are impacting people of all ages and throughout the province.

All cases are confirmed through Public Health.

Health officials are investigating if the cases are linked to the ongoing outbreak with the University of Manitoba students. They are trying to identify any places these students have visited and potential people they may have been in contact with during the period when they were contagious.

Mumps symptoms include fever, swollen cheeks and neck. The virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets. It is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with an infected person's saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, or by kissing

The province said it will continue to provide updates until there are no more cases associated with the outbreak.